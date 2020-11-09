Posted: Nov 09, 2020 10:51 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2020 10:51 AM

Garrett Giles

The representatives-elect of the 58th Oklahoma Legislature will take their oaths of office Wednesday, November 11th beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Included in this process is Republican Wendi Stearman, who claimed her seat on the Oklahoma House of Representatives last Tuesday. Stearman defeated Democrat challenger Emilie Tindle for the House District 11 seat. Here is what Stearman had to say about the contest after she claimed the victory.

The House will hold a Ceremonial Swearing-in service in the Fourth Floor Rotunda, followed immediately by the Official Oath of Office Ceremonies in the House Chamber. Due to the ongoing Capitol Restoration project, the official oaths of office will be conducted in small groups of 15 members or less to allow for social distancing. All newly elected members will be in the final group to be sworn in.