Posted: Nov 09, 2020 2:40 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2020 2:43 PM

Garrett Giles

You can support Bartlesville Public Schools when you shop online.

When you do your shopping online this holiday season at Amazon Smile, all you have to do is select Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation as your charity of choice. The BPS Foundation is a privately funded non-profit that has a mission to advance quality education for students in Bartlesville public schools. Since 1985, the Foundation has funded over $3-million in creative projects to support state-of-the-art instruction and facilities.

Here is a link to give while you shop for your Christmas gifts this year.

To learn more about the BPS Foundation, click here.