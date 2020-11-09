Posted: Nov 09, 2020 3:23 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2020 4:29 PM

Garrett Giles

An inmate at Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville that died last Wednesday was identified by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) on Monday afternoon.

The OSBI's Brad Green told Bartlesville Radio that 51-year-old Louis Carlos Perales, of Bartlesville, was the inmate that died. Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen explained what took place last Wednesday. Sheriff Owen said an inmate - now identified as Perales - suffered a medical episode at the jail. He said the inmate would be transported by ambulance to the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville.

Perales couldn't be revived. Sheriff Owen said he couldn't release any additional details last week due to medical and HIPAA privacy policies. He also couldn't release information due to the OSBI's investigation into the death of Perales.

The incident was turned over to the OSBI on Thursday afternoon. The death of Perales is currently being investigated by the OSBI. The OSBI released no additional information on Monday other than the name of the inmate.

We will have more on this story when it becomes available.

Picture courtesy: Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory