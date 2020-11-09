Posted: Nov 09, 2020 5:11 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2020 5:11 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man is being charged with shooting with in intent to kill.

A probable cause affidavit states that on Thursday, Nov. 5th, Brixton Schuman shot a female victim without having justifiable of excusable cause. The defendant intentionally pointed a Smith and Wesson firearm at the victim with unlawful, wrongful and felonious intent to kill the victim.

Several witnesses were there to see the alleged crime.