News
Crime
Posted: Nov 09, 2020 5:11 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2020 5:11 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Shooting With Intent to Kill
Ty Loftis
A Bartlesville man is being charged with shooting with in intent to kill.
A probable cause affidavit states that on Thursday, Nov. 5th, Brixton Schuman shot a female victim without having justifiable of excusable cause. The defendant intentionally pointed a Smith and Wesson firearm at the victim with unlawful, wrongful and felonious intent to kill the victim.
Several witnesses were there to see the alleged crime.
« Back to News