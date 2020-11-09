Posted: Nov 09, 2020 5:13 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2020 5:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday morning.

Personnel from Miller EMS gave a report stating that they responded to 19 phone calls and had to transport 15 patients. Also, because of a new law that recently got passed, EMS personnel must be at all high school football games. They have been the ones attending Barnsdall games throughout the year.

The commissioners decided to keep things as they stand for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings. The commissioners did talk about the air filters they are hoping to get into the county-owned buildings. These filters would help kill the coronavirus, but they aren’t cheap.

During citizen’s input, district three commissioner Darren McKinney said rumble strips are now located at the intersection of State Highway 18 and State Highway 20 near Ralston. This comes a week after a concerned citizen mentioned that there had been three wrecks at that location in the last 45 days.

The commissioners also approved the final resolution establishing fees to process certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority businesses. These will cost $250 for each person wishing to apply for a certificate and must be renewed annually.

There was discussion regarding lowering the fee for a benefit event that was held at the fairgrounds over the weekend. The commissioners tabled that topic to get information on how they have handled those situations in the past.

The commissioners accepted all low bids for paper and cleaning supplies. They also approved a bid contract with Direct Discount Tires.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.