Posted: Nov 10, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2020 11:42 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said two burglaries occurred in rural Washington County in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 22nd, and they're looking for more information.

Sheriff Scott Owen said one burglary took place east of Bartlesville off of US Highway 60 near County Road North 4030 and the other north of Dewey in the 1200 block of N 3980 Rd.

On Highway 60, a 2020 black colored CAN-AM SSV MAX ATV with black rims was taken. Also taken, in this burglary, were assorted DeWalt power tools and Stihl power equipment (chain saw, weedeater, and limb saw). Sheriff Owen said all items were loaded onto a trailer with an unknown vehicle pulling the trailer. He said thieves are opportunists and normally have tools sold before they even steal them.

Sheriff Owen said the Washington County Sheriff's Office did acquire some night time surveillance video of a dark colored truck with a trailer attached to the back leaving the area west towards Highway 75. He said the suspect(s) was leaving the Hogshooter area and they were being followed by another truck.

On N 3980 road, a 2019 orange/black CAM-AM Outlander was stolen (see attached photos of the ATV's stolen below).

Anyone with video surveillance that is living in the area is encouraged to bring that to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. If you find something suspicious in nature on the video, Sheriff Owen said it could aid them in their investigation. He said having video surveillance at your home would be a sound investment if you do not have a security system already.

If you have any information regarding either of these burglaries (whereabouts of the stolen items, who was possibly involved), please call the Sheriff's Office at 918.332.4000 or Crime Stoppers at 918.336.CLUE (2583). Calling Crime Stoppers affords callers to be anonymous.

With the increase in thefts and burglaries in the area, Sheriff Owen is asking residents to remove valuables from their vehicle. This means removing wallets, purses, firearms and more from your vehicle. Sheriff Owen also said you should secure your vehicles and your homes. As we get closer to the holidays, Sheriff Owen encourages you to watch out for your neighbors and report anything suspicious as well.