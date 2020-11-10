Posted: Nov 10, 2020 10:43 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2020 2:44 PM

Nowata High School students will transition to distance learning through the end of the month of November according to a release from Nowata Public Schools. Elementary and middle school students will continue with in-person instruction and all events remain as planned. NPS Superintendent Chris Tanner explains the situation.

Tanner says high school students will still be tasked with completing their work online. NPS encourages students to let the school know if they are testing, waiting on results or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Students will return to the high school on Monday November 30.