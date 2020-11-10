Posted: Nov 10, 2020 10:46 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2020 10:54 AM

Garrett Giles

Two Bartlesville men were arrested by the Caney Police Department on Monday night after an instance of theft was reported by a clerk at the town’s Dollar General Store.

According to the CPD, the clerk on duty reported a male subject had run from the store and got into a white possibly Nissan car. The car then left the area at a high rate of speed. The clerk was able to give the dispatcher a description of the male subject.

Officers responded to the Dollar General and upon viewing video surveillance tapes, they were able to determine the male subject had stolen items from the store. Caney police officers later made a traffic stop on a vehicle matching this description on South High Street in Caney.

Upon further investigation, officers observed one of the male occupants in the car that matched the description and video footage of the person who had taken items from the Dollar General. Officers identified Brandon Pulliam, 24, of Bartlesville as the person who had stolen items from the Dollar General Store. Officers arrested Pulliam and recovered the stolen property from the vehicle Pulliam was riding in. Pulliam was arrested for theft and charged in city court. He posted bond and was released pending a court date.

While conducting the theft investigation, officers checked for wants or warrants on the other occupants of the car. A male passenger in the car identified as Herbert Rose, 35, of Bartlesville was found to be wanted out of Washington County on charges of Failure to appear on Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bringing Contraband into a Jail and Violation of Court order. Rose was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he faces extradition back to Oklahoma to face these charges.