Garrett Giles

Lane closures should be expected on Highway 60, also known as Adams Boulevard, this week as Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews conduct data collection to facilitate the design of a road rehabilitation on Highway 60 between Highway 75 and Highway 123.

ODOT will be drilling borings at various locations along Adams Boulevard between U.S. 75 and Highway 123 beginning on Tuesday. The work is expected to take three days to complete.

Traffic will remain open throughout the collection period but lanes will be blocked at each location.