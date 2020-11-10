Posted: Nov 10, 2020 2:07 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2020 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners attempt to be as flexible as possible when different organizations come to them asking for some sort of assistance. Over the weekend, a benefit was held at the Osage County Fairgrounds and they were looking to get that fee reduced. District one commissioner Randall Jones said the group wasn't a 501 See Three, but it was a benefit and he said the organization did a great job cleaning up after it was over.

District three commissioner Darren McKinney was willing to assist the group, but he wants to be consistent with how they have handled these situations in the past.

This is an agenda item that will be picked up at next Monday's meeting.