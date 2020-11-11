Posted: Nov 11, 2020 1:12 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2020 1:21 PM

Garrett Giles

A Calera man pled guilty on Monday to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said the defendant supplied the gun allegedly used in the murder of Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson (pictured). Jakob Gerald Garland, 28, pled guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan. Garland’s sentencing is set for Tuesday, Feb. 9th, 2021.

“Experience tells me that bad things happen when a gun makes it into the hands of felons and drug dealers. Today, Jakob Garland pleaded guilty to providing a gun to a felon in exchange for heroin. As a result of this exchange, Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson died in the line of duty when that same gun was allegedly used by that felon to shoot him,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “Our 2150 Initiative, named in honor of Sgt. Johnson, focuses on protecting our community from those who illegally possess guns or illegally provide them to others. From felons to domestic abusers to drug abusers, if they possess firearms then they will be brought to justice.”

In his plea agreement, Garland admitted that on June 19th, 2020, he gave an individual a Glock Model 23, .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun with serial number WKG380 in exchange for heroin. He admitted to driving to Tulsa and meeting the individual to give him the gun at his apartment located within the Northern District of Oklahoma. Prior to June 19, 2020 Garland admitted he had been convicted of several offenses that carried a penalty in excess of one year and was aware he was a convicted felon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Snow is prosecuting the case.

The 2150 Initiative is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Tulsa Police Department, ATF, and all other local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement partners to combat violent crime by focusing efforts on prohibited persons in possession of firearms as well as those responsible as the “source” of the firearms to prohibited persons.