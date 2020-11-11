Posted: Nov 11, 2020 1:16 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2020 1:16 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash recently gave a report as to how the school is doing financially a quarter of the way through the 2020-2021 school year. Cash reported that in comparison to this time a year ago, they are 160,000 dollars above their revenue marks. He added that the district should begin to see more revenue dollars in the coming months.

Cash said that in the last month the school has gotten some federal program money and expects to get another wave in the next month.

Cash added that the school has spent about 25,000 dollars more than it at this time last year. He said things should flatten out for the month of November, putting them back on line where they were last year. A fear that Cash has is financial cuts that may be coming from the State level.

Cash said he will keep the board up to date as to how to best deal with the potential financial cuts the school could be facing.