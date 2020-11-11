Posted: Nov 11, 2020 2:28 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2020 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The OSSAA has left it up to each school on how they wish to proceed regarding mask wearing and how many fans are allowed in to watch basketball games and wrestling matches this winter. Superintendent David Cash said the junior high squad was in Dewey on Monday and they were required to wear a mask at all times, unless they were on the court. Cash said that other facilities won't have any mandates, but he laid out what Pawhuska Schools plans to do.

At this time, they don't plan on blocking off rows to encourage distancing from others. If unable to social distance while watching the game, you will be required to wear a mask.