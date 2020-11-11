Posted: Nov 11, 2020 2:33 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2020 2:33 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after allegedly strangling a woman during a domestic incident. Terry Reagans appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing a felony count of domestic abuse by strangulation. Reagans was arrested on a warrant for the October 29 incident.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to an apartment on the 5200 block of Nowata Road in Bartlesville. The victim claims that Reagans would not leave her house. The defendant then allegedly pushed the victim up against a wall and choked her with two hands. The victim stated she almost lost consciousness. Officers observed marks on the victim’s neck.

Bond was set at $10,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.