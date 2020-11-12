Posted: Nov 12, 2020 1:44 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2020 2:04 PM

Max Gross

A 26-year-old Bartlesville man was arrested for allegedly exchanging lewd pictures with a minor female under 16 years old. William Wood appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing three felony counts including lewd proposals to a minor child and lewd molestation.

According to an affidavit, members of the victim’s family discovered inappropriate online messages between Wood and the victim. The messages contained lewd photographs of both parties.

During a forensic interview in September the victim stated that Wood touch her while the two were riding a carnival ride. Wood was a counselor for a program known as Rangers. The victim was a student in the program. Bond for Wood was set at $100,000.