Posted: Nov 12, 2020 2:03 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2020 2:03 PM

Max Gross

Two people were arrested for multiple reported burglaries on the south side of Bartlesville on Tuesday. Charles and Kristian Cummins appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing felony charges stemming from the incidents.

Court affidavits allege that the pair were witnesses trying to break into vehicles on Cooper Court in Bartlesville. Surveillances videos show two separate incidents in which Cody Cummings was trying to break into vehicles.

Cody Cummings was charged with two counts of third degree burglary. Cummings has multiple previous felony convictions and is currently on bond for a pending DUI charge. His bond was set at $35,000.Kristian Cummings was charged with accessory to a felony and obstruction of an officer. Her bond was set at $7,500.