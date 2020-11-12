Posted: Nov 12, 2020 2:20 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2020 2:22 PM

Max Gross

The White House Coronavirus Task Force says COVID-19 is “unyielding” in the state of Oklahoma. The WHCTF has recommended a statewide mask mandate to try to curb the pandemic in the state, according to an Associated Press report.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has opposed the mask mandate in the state. During a Tuesday press conference Stitt encouraged residents to wear masks, distance and wash their hands.

Data from Johns Hopkins University on Thursday shows Oklahoma’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per day has risen from 1,185 to 2,080. The task force report, released late Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said urgent action is needed.