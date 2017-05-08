Posted: Nov 13, 2020 10:12 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2020 10:12 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the fairgrounds on Monday for its regularly scheduled meeting.

At the meeting, there will be discussion regarding the sale of scrap metal. The commissioners will also talk about the possible closure of the Osage County Courthouse on January 4th so that county employees can attend the swearing in of newly elected officials.

The commissioners will also open and award bids for grader blades, concrete, sand, road, bridge items, state spec rock and non-state spec rock. There will also be discussion on the possibility of reducing the fee for a benefit that a group held at the Osage County Fairgrounds a week ago.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.