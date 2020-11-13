News
Women's Ranch Rodeo Finals a Success in Pawhuska
The Women's Ranch Rodeo Finals was held in Pawhuska because its normal home, Dodge City, Kansas was dealing with COVID-19 restrictions. City Manager Tonya Bright reported that it was a major success and it is possible they make a return trip to Pawhuska.
Bright added that the Christmas Parade will be taking place Saturday, December 5th and the theme is, “Osage Christmas.”
