Posted: Nov 13, 2020 1:56 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2020 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The Women's Ranch Rodeo Finals was held in Pawhuska because its normal home, Dodge City, Kansas was dealing with COVID-19 restrictions. City Manager Tonya Bright reported that it was a major success and it is possible they make a return trip to Pawhuska.