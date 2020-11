Posted: Nov 13, 2020 3:22 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2020 3:22 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is inquiring about a suspicious death in Nowata County on Thursday night. The body of 29-year-old Earnest Frye was found at a residence just after 5 p.m. on Thursday. The OSBI said the state medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.