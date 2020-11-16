Posted: Nov 16, 2020 4:04 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2020 4:07 AM

Tom Davis

The weather was beautiful for the second version of Freedom Fire 2020 Sunday afternoon at the Tower Center at Unity Square.

The Christian music concert and fellowship event drew a couple hundred people through the course of the event featuring musical artists Bobby Wade and Beckah Shae. The first Freedom Fire event drew about a thousand people.

Oklahoma Wesleyan University Basketball Coach Donnie Bostwick came up with the idea in a dream early this year. He says the calling was to create a way to to help guide yourself in becoming free of fear, anxiety, panic, and depression and the addictions and issues that come from these evil weapons for a freedom fire that will set you on fire to change the world.

Bostwick said, "2020 can’t cancel God! "

WATCH BECKAH SHAE

BOBBY WADE WOW'S THE CROWD