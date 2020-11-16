Posted: Nov 16, 2020 10:05 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2020 10:05 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved OKEM Grants Portal Access Authorization for Kary Cox, Melissa Mays and Eric Ashlock of Washington County Emergency Management during their meeting on Monday morning.

WCEM Director Kary Cox said he believed that this was the third time they've run this process through the Board of Commissioners. Cox said the grant portal is the only way any of them can access the grants from Oklahoma Emergency Management. He said the grants allow the WCEM to operate.

These grants include but are not limited to:

Hazard Mitigation Grants

EMPG Grants (Quarterly Operating Funds)

Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAG)

Floodplain Grants

In order to access the grant information, Cox said Washington County Emergency Management had to have the access authorization form approved by the Washington County Commissioners and signed by Chairman Mike Dunlap. He said the three that received access authorization are doing all of the maintenance and administration work in the same office.

Original copies will be kept by Cox moving forward. Cox said he will also keep a copy of Monday's agenda. He said he will send those copies to the State of Oklahoma the next time the state comes knocking about this item.