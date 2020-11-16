Posted: Nov 16, 2020 10:22 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2020 10:22 AM

Max Gross

An Osage County man older than 65 has been reported dead due to COVID-19, according to the latest situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. This is the 18th COVID-19 death reported in Osage County. Currently, Osage County has 230 active cases. Washington County has 208 active cases. Nowata County is reporting 65 active cases.

Statewide numbers continue to climb as 2,729 new cases are being reported by the OSDH on Monday. 10 total deaths are being reported. As of Friday 1,247 Oklahomans are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

