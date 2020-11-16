Posted: Nov 16, 2020 2:16 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2020 2:29 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man appeared in Washington County Court on Monday facing charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and felony pointing a firearm.

According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched to the 800 Block of South Oak in Bartlesville where 42-year old Steve Turnbull allegedly fired a shotgun inside of a residence. The victim stated that Turnbull had shot the gun in the home and had just walked outside when officers arrived. Police would find Turnbull sitting on the back porch where he would be handcuffed.

The victim told police that Turnbull shot one round from the shotgun into the ceiling before pointing the gun in her direction. Turnbull is then believed to have chased the victim around the living room while pointing the gun in her direction. Eventually Turnbull would leave the weapon in the bedroom closet before heading outside.

Police also observed red marks on the victims next that were consistent with strangulation. Bond for Turnbull was set at $30,000. Turnbull is to make another court appearance on Dec. 11th at 9:00 a.m. He is to have no contact with the alleged victim.