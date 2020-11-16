Posted: Nov 16, 2020 2:53 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2020 2:58 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Union Schools will take extra precautions this week after three people tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

OKU Superintendent Brenda Taylor took to Facebook on Sunday evening to state that students would still be on campus this week (Monday, Nov. 16th through Friday, Nov. 20th) at each school site. She said middle and high school students will be wearing masks in the hallways and when asked by their teachers.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health's COVID-19 alert map that was released on Friday, Nowata County is in the red or high risk category for the virus. Superintendent Taylor said Nowata County had 53 active cases on Friday. She said 20 of the 53 cases were in towns that make up the Oklahoma Union Schools district.

Due to a positive COVID-19 case at Nowata Middle School, Nowata Public Schools has announced that they'll pivot to distance learning in the middle school and high school this week. Nowata Superintendent Chris Tanner said the elementary school will continue with in-person learning this week.

In Washington County, Ramona Superintendent Steven Cantrell said Caney Valley students would be pivoting to online instruction on Monday after another positive case of COVID-19 popped up on campus. He said they wouldn't have enough substitute teachers to adequately provide for their students in person.

Superintendent Cantrell said all students will receive instruction via their chromebooks or tablet devices. He said they'll continue to have Food Service Grab and Go meals available at each of their campuses between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each day.

Below are the announcements made by each school in recent days:

