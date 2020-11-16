Posted: Nov 16, 2020 7:42 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2020 7:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade was recognized by the Dewey City Council on Monday night for saving a nine month old girl.

Meade performed lifesaving procedures on the little girl (pictured right with Meade) late Halloween evening. Mayor Tom Hays recounted the story about the girl's father running up to the Dewey Fire Department holding his lifeless child who had lodged a piece of candy in her throat; she was not breathing. Mayor Hays said Meade immediately got out of a fire truck as he pulled into the station and went into action.

Mayor Hays said the Dewey City Council is thankful that God put Meade there at the time of the incident to react and do what he was trained to do. He thanked God that Meade was able to save a child's life.

The Council felt as if Meade should be recognized along with the Dewey Fire Department. Mayor Hays said Meade hadn't asked for the recognition, which spoke to his selfless nature. He said Meade and the Dewey Fire Department deserved this recognition after what they had gone through during a transition period in the past. He added that the Dewey Fire Department is a next generation fire department that has improved itself beyond measure.

The mother of the child - Tiffany Inman - described Meade's actions to the Dewey City Council leading up to Monday night's meeting as calm, collected and professional. She was the one who called City Manager Kevin Trease and asked that the City of Dewey recognize Meade for his actions to save her nine-month-old daughter.

Mayor Hays presented Meade with an acrylic award for his service. Mayor Hays said the Life Saving Award (pictured below) was given to Dewey Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade for outstanding performance in the saving of a human life. He said Meade displayed initiative, capability and attention to duty, thereby earning respect and admiration for himself and the fire department.

Pictured below from left to right: Mayor Tom Hays, Dewey Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade, Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox.