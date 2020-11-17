Posted: Nov 17, 2020 9:22 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2020 9:23 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley recently met with his Student Advisory Council. The council meets once per semester to discuss the school climate from the student perspective and garner feedback for the district.

The council consists of juniors Ragen Hodge, Irene Johnson, Morgan King, and Logan Vaclaw with seniors Kaitlyn McKinley, Audrie Rathman, Preston Willis, and Eli Winter.

The students shared their experience and opinions regarding Distance Learning days, full-time virtual school, and their thoughts on the success of having in-person classes along with athletics and activities during this challenging time of COVID-19.

Pictured above from left to right: Superintendent Chuck McCauley, Logan Vaclaw, Preston Willis, Irene Johnson, Ragen Hodge, Morgan King, Kaitlyn McKinley, Audrie Rathman, and Eli Winter.