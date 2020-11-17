Posted: Nov 17, 2020 9:48 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2020 10:24 AM

Garrett Giles

Rush Limbaugh has been on the air for over 30 years and you have become an extended family to him. But what has Rush meant to you? Would you like to show your love and appreciation for The Rush Limbaugh Show?

You can listen to the audio feature of this story here.

All of us met Rush in a different way, some through parents and grandparents, others via colleagues and friends, others switching dials on the radio during a long commute. All of these stories make an incredible bond developed over years.

The Rush Limbaugh Show would love to hear more about your connection to Rush and any stories you may like to share about listening to the program over the years.

Rush Limbaugh and the gang would love it if you sent in special stories, photos and video to them to share your connection to the Rush Limbaugh Show. A link to share your story can be found here.

Photo courtesy rushlimbaugh.com