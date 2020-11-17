Posted: Nov 17, 2020 2:35 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2020 2:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Chief Jacob Cox provided an update on the Dewey Fire Department during Monday night's Dewey City Council meeting.

Chief Cox said Dewey Fire has responded to three house fires in the past two and a half weeks. He said two fires occurred in Dewey and one took place in Copan. As a department, Dewey Fire runs a combination of 550 fire and medical calls per year.

Last week there was a fire in the 300 Block of South Shawnee in Dewey. Chief Cox said the cause of the fire was electrical. He said he is proud of his department for having quick response times to incidents as they occur. He added that there are guys at the station almost all the time now and that they want to be the best fire department that they can be for Dewey and the residents that they serve.

Chief Cox said Dewey Fire has three members that are currently in an Emergency Medical Technician program. He said those guys are going through a 166 hour course, taking extra time away from their families to care and volunteer for the community.

There are 15 volunteers on Dewey Fire's roster. Chief Cox said 13 of them have a medical license through the State of Oklahoma. He added that everyone has the proper CPR training and are licensed. Six firefighters completed their Firefighter One training approximately two months ago, meaning they're now certified to enter a house fire.

Dewey Fire now has a paramedic on the team. Chief Cox said Don McCorkle used to serve with Dewey Fire back when former Fire Chief Dale Little led the charge. He said McCorkle is back and he brings with him Advanced Lifesaving Protocols.

Two firefighters also joined the Washington County Sheriff's Department. Dewey Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade said that further extends the reach of Dewey Fire's training. He said having guys work for the Sheriff's Office will help them in the long run with high stress situations.