Posted: Nov 17, 2020 3:08 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2020 3:08 PM

Garrett Giles

A man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where he faced a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

According to an affidavit, Jesse Diaz, 28, was in a vehicle that was pulled over by police at Frank Phillips Boulevard and Virginia Avenue in Bartlesville for having an improper tag and a defective passenger brake light. Diaz and the driver were seen making furtive movements as the officer was making his way to the vehicle.

The officer states that he recognized Diaz from previous encounters where he was in possession of a firearm and methamphetamine. A K9 would be requested and Diaz was placed in handcuffs while the search of the vehicle continued.

The search would reveal a turquoise and black 9mm Taurus pistol as well as a green leafy substance that the officer recognized as marijuana in the driver's purse. A second firearm - a black Sig Sauer 9mm - was located under the center console.

Bond for Diaz was set at $10,000.