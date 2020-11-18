News
Green Country Christmas
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 5:26 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2020 7:54 AM
11/18 Daily Green Country Christmas Tickets
New Batch of Daily winners!
Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 18th:
0-24-43-18 10) $5.00 Gift Certificate from Chili's Bar & Grill
0-31-21-27 $50.00 in Service from Farris Heat & Air Conditioning
0-29-20-89 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana
0-39-23-37 Winter Pamper Package From Hill Dermatology
0-48-01-13 2) $25 Gift Cards from KFC
0-11-40-08 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Peters True Value in Dewey
0-30-00-29 Ring Door Bell from Shelter Insurance-Jaron Leach Agency
0-17-69-91 $50.00 VISA Gift Card from Stride Bank
0-29-60-21 Season's Greeting Basket from The Candy Basket
0-31-73-79 2) $25 Gift Cards from Tractor Supply
Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present
the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify
that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)
New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3
business days or Friday, November 20th at 5pm.
Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 17th:
0-31-40-84 $50.00 In Store Credit from Bargain Center
0-31-20-85 $50.00 In Service from Farris Heating and Air Conditioning
0-33-53-98 $50.00 Gift Card from Homeland on Madison
0-06-93-02 $50.00 Gift Card from Lowe's
0-39-43-81 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Rejuvenation Med Spa
0-32-00-15 Certificate for a Gift Basket from Scott Gillette Farmers Insurance
0-32-21-16 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from Senor Salsa
0-23-02-79 5) $5.00 Gift Certificates PLUS a $25.00 VISA Gift Card from Sunrise Donuts
0-16-20-14 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire and Service- Downtown Location
0-30-40-24 Gift Certificate for a Gift Basket from Wooden Buffalo
Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present
the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify
that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)
New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3
business days or Thursday, November 19th at 5pm.
Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Monday, Nov. 16th:
0-45-46-12 $50.00 VISA Gift Card from American Heritage Bank
0-29-20-98 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana
0-13-24-70 Day of Beauty for your Vechicle from Honda of Bartlesville
0-48-00-45 2) $25 Gift Cards from KFC
0-14-80-16 $50.00 Gift Card from Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning
0-13-60-01 $54.00 Gift Card from Mr. Klean Car Wash
0-25-00-37 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from Once Again Resale Boutique in Dewey
0-47-20-96 $50.00 Gift Card from Simple Simon's Pizza
0-31-73-61 2) $25.00 Gift Cards from Tractor Supply
0-34-15-25 $50.00 in Gift Card from United Supermarkets
Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present
the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify
that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)
New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed with
« Back to News