Posted: Nov 18, 2020 11:05 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2020 11:26 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) just completed its two fall grant cycles, awarding 9 grants to teachers, totaling $23,194.

This year’s fall grant cycles consisted of Classroom Grants, NOKACS Science Grants, a Professional Growth Grant, and an Experts in Residence Grant, coordinating to enrich core and extracurricular class activities alike, while also giving teachers extended training to further ensure success of students district-wide.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Blair Ellis with BPSF reminded us that it is the annual campaign kickoff to fund all the wonderful things the foundation can do to help out our schools.

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is a privately funded non-profit advancing quality education for students in Bartlesville public schools. Since 1985 we have funded over $2 million in creative projects to support state-of-the-art instruction and facilities.

BPSF is an affiliate of the Bartlesville Community Foundation with a common goal to ensure Bartlesville continues to be a great place to live and work. Directing generous support by donors, along with an existing endowment, helps meet the challenges local public schools face in preparing students for success.

BPSF awards more than $40,000 in grants each year to teachers, partner with Bartlesville public schools and community leaders to raise funds for new programs and honor outstanding teachers through an Educator Hall of Fame. Their goal is to inspire learning, enrich teaching and accelerate the learning environment.