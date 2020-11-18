Posted: Nov 18, 2020 12:07 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2020 12:07 PM

Tom Davis

Bring in the holidays with a virtual Bavarian Christmas Market online on Saturday, Dec. 12. Presented by OKM Music, enjoy online shopping, music, food, sweets, treats and more – all from the comfort of being home.

“We are so excited to bring back the magic of a European Christmas to Bartlesville for our fourth annual Christkindl Market. By having it online, we are able to continue this fun holiday tradition, all the while keeping everyone safe. The children’s celebration of St. Nick’s Day is very special this year,” said Mary Lynn Mihm OKM Music Chairman of the Board.

This year, the online market will include a special performance at 7:00 p.m. from nationally acclaimed trio, TAKE3. Containing the talents of pianist Irene Kim, Lila Yang on cello, and violinist Lindsay Deutsch, TAKE3 is preparing a special holiday performance for Christkindl Market guests. Known for their infectious and down to earth onstage personalities, this threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country performing their arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and classical favorites. This concert is a private performance for guests who purchase an online entry only. Prior to the concert, guests will receive a special URL link for the TAKE3 concert.

In addition to holiday music, the virtual market includes many special and unique holiday trinkets, gifts and more available for purchase. Local restaurant, Price’s Meat Market, is preparing traditional German food items, such as the very popular German sauerkraut soup and a wonderful German-style pork roast with potatoes. Super Centro will have a variety of dozen and half-dozen Christmas tamales with flavors such as, cheese, pineapple, chicken salsa verde, pork with salsa dojo and more. Guests will have the opportunity to have tamales prepared for pick up on December 12 or December 23.

Cakes by Lissa will also be preparing delicious sweets such as beautiful iced Christmas cookies, Christmas bark, gingerbread cookies, a variety of Christmas brownies and more. Pick up for food orders will be available for pick up on Saturday, December 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Price’s Meat Market (4025 Nowata Rd). Online merchandise orders will be available for pick up beginning December 1st through December 18th from the OKM office (415 S. Dewey Ave) as well as December 12th at Price’s Meat Market.

To add to the holiday experience, send an ugly sweater to a friend or loved one, purchase a Christmas carol music gram sung by students from Everett Music Studio, sent virtually or inperson, participate in a cash-split and enjoy a virtual “pick a present.”

This year, OKM will be celebrating St. Nicholas Day with a special day planned for kids. OKM has prepared an exciting “St. Nick Bag” including a beautifully illustrated St. Nicholas book, an accordion and/or ukulele, as well as treats such as chocolates, candy canes, a coloring book, a gingerbread house kit and more. Valued at over $70, this bag is only $5 for kids.On December 6, participating kids will virtually hear the illustrated book read by St. Nick himself and learn more about the history of St. Nicholas.

Pick up for the St. Nick Bag for kids will be available December 1st through December 4th from the OKM office (415 S. Dewey Ave). For more information and to purchase Christkindl Market food, merchandise and more, visit okmmusic.org.