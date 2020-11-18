Posted: Nov 18, 2020 1:36 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2020 1:36 PM

Garrett Giles

A community volunteer in Bartlesville held a fundraiser on Facebook on the week of her birthday that generated a significant amount of money that will go to Bartlesville Child Nutrition.

Vanessa Drummond (pictured), who turned 53 on Thursday, Nov. 5th, said they raised approximately $8,500 online and offline. She said they raised the funds to help provide healthy meals to kids.

Drummond wanted to do something that everyone could feel good about. Drummond said she felt as if everyone was stressed out about politics and the coroanvirus pandemic during the week of her birthday, so she wanted to do something that would have a positive impact. She said she was amazed by the response the fundraiser received.

The fundraising efforts started with a goal of $500. Drummond said she thought $500 would be perfect to feed hungry kids in the beginning. As the funds kept coming in, Drummond said she would raise the goal a little bit more. She said they were at the $7,000 mark on Facebook in no time at all.

Drummond said she had read that Bartlesville Public Schools Child Nutrition Services doesn't want any child to go hungry. Even if a child can't afford it or can't fill out a form to get a free lunch, Drummond said they wouldn't let any child go hungry.

Unfortunately debt builds up when kids get free meals through the district's child nutrition program because someone has to pay for the lunches. Drummond said the fundraiser was her way to help cut into the district's debt while the coronavirus pandemic has put a hold on the debt they face. She said she would encourage everyone to go online and follow Bartlesville Child Nutrition on Facebook.

Below is a letter that inspired Drummond to go through with the fundraiser she held with others in the community supporting her.