Posted: Nov 18, 2020 1:48 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2020 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County is beginning to get reimbursed for some of the money they have lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are expecting to receive around 1.8 million dollars and district one commissioner Randall Jones says they have seen a return of approximately two thirds of those dollars. At a recent meeting, the commissioners allocated those funds in accounts that have been hit the hardest.

Jones goes on to say where this money is coming from.

Jones says the county should be getting the rest of those dollars in the coming weeks.