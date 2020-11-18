Posted: Nov 18, 2020 2:51 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2020 2:51 PM

Max Gross

A preliminary hearing was held last week in the case Oklahoma vs. Travis Poberzyn who is accused of a felony count of lewd molestation. Poberzyn is alleged to have molested a five-year-old girl in Bartlesville multiple times between January and July 2020.

Special Judge Jared Sigler presided over the hearing. Assistant district attorney Will Drake argued for the state. Drake called two witnesses to give testimony against Poberzyn. Court-appointed defense attorney Mark Kane requested that he be allowed to cross exam the victim. That request was denied.

Ultimately, probable cause was found for the crime of lewd molestation. Poberzyn will be bound over for formal arraignment on December 30. The defendant remains in custody on a $100,000 bond. If convicted, this crime offers a punishment of no less than 25 years in the Department of Corrections.