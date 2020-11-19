Posted: Nov 19, 2020 4:49 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2020 4:49 AM

Tom Davis

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that a mandatory statewide mask mandate will be put in place.

The executive order will go into effect on Wednesday, November 25th, and local health officials will have until then to develop an ordinance for their communities.

A total of 5,853 cases have been reported in the state on Wednesday with another 60 deaths. An additional 130 hospitalizations were also reported.