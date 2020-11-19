Posted: Nov 19, 2020 8:55 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2020 8:55 AM

Tom Davis

The University of Oklahoma Dental Hygiene Clinic at Tri County Tech offers the public an opportunity to receive preventive dental hygiene care. The purpose of the clinic is to teach dental hygiene students the skills to practice dental hygiene in private offices and public clinics after their graduation and licensure.

Clinical Assistant Professor of Dental Hygiene Abbie Gustafson appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to explain the program and to ask listeners to become patients for the students.

Adults will receive a free 30-minute screening appointment. Patient’s oral conditions are rated and a classification given. Children are also seen in the clinic 3 years old and older. There is no screening required, just call to have the child placed on a waiting list. A parent or legal guardian needs to accompany the child to the clinic.

Assignment to students for dental hygiene care is based on the students’ educational needs. The student or faculty member doing the screening examination will be able to give you an estimate of the time you may have to wait for assignment to a student.

After assignment to a dental hygiene student, patients receive a complete dental hygiene examination, radiographs (x-rays), if indicated, individualized oral hygiene instructions, and a thorough prophylaxis (teeth cleaning) with a fluoride treatment. Other preventive services such as sealants are also available. Dental hygiene faculty and a licensed dentist supervise all treatment by students.

The treatment provided by students is supervised by dental hygiene faculty and a licensed dentist. You will need to be screened to ensure that the dental hygiene services you need can be provided by the dental hygiene students.

The clinic will not be able to provide fillings, extractions, crowns, and dentures. However, the supervising dentist will inform patients if further dental treatment is indicated, and the clinic will provide a referral list for area dentists and dental clinics.

You can make your appointment by calling 918.331.3218 today.

Cards, cash, and checks are accepted as forms of payment. Although the clinic does not accept insurance payments, a statement can be printed for you to submit to your insurance company.