Posted: Nov 19, 2020 9:16 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2020 9:17 AM

Garrett Giles

The Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) is warning its citizens of another scam that is going around the area.

According to the NCSO, someone is calling and posing as Amazon. The person claiming to be from Amazon stated to a Nowata citizens that she bought a game from them for $100 and when she denied buying the game, the person requested to be allowed to remote into her personal computer. Once granted access, the NCSO said the caller drained the victim's checking account.

The Amazon scammers are using the NCSO phone number and threatening deputies are on their way to arrest them. The NCSO asks you to call if you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be with Amazon.