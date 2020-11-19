Posted: Nov 19, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2020 10:21 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 2,915 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday in its situation report. 18 new deaths are being reported statewide, none of which are local. 1,381 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is reporting 221 active cases, an increase of 22 cases. Osage County is listing 229 active cases for the second consecutive. Nowata County is reporting 55 active cases, a decrease of two since Wednesday’s report.

MORE INFO HERE.