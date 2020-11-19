Posted: Nov 19, 2020 10:46 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2020 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Requirements that were issued on Monday by Governor Kevin Stitt for restaurants and bars go into effect on Thursday.

Gov. Stitt said restaurants are required to space tables six-feet apart. He added that bars and restaurant must close nightly at 11:00 p.m. This comes in a time where Gov. Stitt said Oklahoma has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in the past week. He said the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has gone up by 19-percent in the last week.

Gov. Stitt went on to say that Oklahoma has been open for business for six months. He said Oklahoma has only recently seen a rise in cases, especially in coronavirus hospitalizations.

State employees are now required to wear a mask as are those who are entering state buildings. The mask requirements for state employees went into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 17th.

Gov. Stitt said now is the time to do more as he encouraged Oklahomans to wash their hands, watch their distance, and wear a mask.

Vice President Mike Pence met with Gov. Stitt at the White House on Wednesday. In their discussions, Stitt and Pence talked about how close COVID-19 vaccines are to being distributed and Oklahoma's plan to make sure they are delivered to health care workers and the most vulnerable as soon as possible.

Gov. Stitt also shared his three goals with Vice President Pence:

Protect the health and lives of Oklahomans Keep businesses open safely Get Oklahoma kids safely back in school as soon as possible, by the end of Christmas Break at the latest

Gov. Stitt thaked Vice President Pence for his time and for the federal government's support for the people of Oklahoma.