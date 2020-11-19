Posted: Nov 19, 2020 1:24 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2020 1:24 PM

Ty Loftis

When Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash took the job just over two years ago, one of the first things he noticed was that maintenance crews were battling roof leaks throughout all buildings in the district. The school made the best of a bad situation in the short term by putting sealant over the roof and using buckets down below. Cash is now taking it a step further.

Cash says other repairs are being made across campus as well.

There is no time line on when these projects will be complete, but crews will begin work shortly.