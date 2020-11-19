Posted: Nov 19, 2020 3:00 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2020 4:15 PM

Garrett Giles / Max Gross

The Nowata Police Department continues its search for a suspect involved in a shooting incident at the Village Apartments on Tuesday night.

According to Nowata Police Chief Mike McElhaney, officers responded to shots fired around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Chief McElhaney said they learned that the suspect was breaking into the victim's car when the car's alarm went off and the victim came out to confront the suspect.

Once confronted by the victim, the suspect stated that he had a firearm before removing the weapon from his waist. Chief McElhaney said there was a brief scuffle before the suspect shot three shots into the ground. He said the victim ran towards his home and was not struck by any of the bullets. No one was injured during this incident.

The victim described the suspect as a white male in his 20's that is approximately six-feet tall with a slender build and shaggy hair. The suspect is said to have worn a red hoodie, a red ball cap, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

The victim also stated that there was a second individual in the getaway car, but they couldn't provide a description of the drive. If you have any information or any video surveillance of the incident, you are asked to call the Nowata County Sheriff's Office at 918.273.2287.

Chief McElhaney said they've received some tips already and have been following up on them for two days now. He said any additional information will help the Nowata Police Department and the NCSO out tremendously.