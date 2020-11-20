Posted: Nov 20, 2020 9:43 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2020 10:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech’s 89 employees gave a generous donation to the Tri County Tech Foundation this week.

According to TCT Superintendent and CEO Lindel Fields, all 89 employees combined donated $74,600 to the Tri County Tech Foundation. Over the last five years, Fields said their employees have donated over $350,000 to support students at Tri County Tech.

In a statement, Fields said: “To say I’m proud would be an understatement. Their generosity and graciousness amazes me.”

Tri County Tech is in the business of elevating futures by providing superior and relevant training. If you wish to give to the Tri County Tech Foundation, visit tctcgiving.org.