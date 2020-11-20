Posted: Nov 20, 2020 10:17 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2020 10:18 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Mussleman Abstract Company are partnering with the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation to reward "Kindness in the Classroom."

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis said they need the community (parents, students, teachers, administrator, etc.) to nominate teachers who have demonstrated an extraordinary act of kindness recently or did something creative to engage students. She said each teacher selected will receive $200 for their classroom.

Ellis said Bartlesville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Mussleman Abstract Company are also supporting the BPSF teacher grants program with a monthly contribution. To nominate a teacher, complete the Google form linked here.

Ellis said the BPSF will select two teachers each month for the rest of the school year to recognize.