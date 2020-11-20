Posted: Nov 20, 2020 11:18 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2020 3:44 AM

Garrett Giles

Candidates for the Board of Education in five Washington County School Districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m., Monday, December 7th, and ending at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9th.

Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board, said the Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Board of Education Primary Election scheduled on February 9th, 2021. She said offices for which Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board Office include the following:

Bartlesville Public Schools I-30

Office Number 1 For a four year term

Office Number 7 For a four year term

Caney Valley Public Schools I-18

Office Number 1 For a five year term

Copan Public Schools I-4

Office Number 1 For a five year term

Office Number 5 For a four year unexpired term

Dewey Public Schools I-7

Office Number 1 For a five year term

Tri-County Technology Center

Office Number 3 For a five year term

Filing packets can be found on the State Election Board website, elections.ok.gov and the Washington County Election Board Office. For more information, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918.337.2850.