Posted: Nov 20, 2020 11:43 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2020 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

An administrative order handed down on Friday states that the Osage County Courthouse will be suspending certain hearings effective Monday, November 23rd due to COVID-19 concerns. The administrative order has these measures in place:

All in-person dockets will be canceled through February 1st 2021. All in-person civil dockets are eliminated through February 1st.Civil in-person hearings will be reset after February 1st. District attorney Mike Fisher explains exactly what this means.

Effective immediately, misdemeanor out of custody cases, traffic cases, compliance docket and payment dockets will be suspended through April 1st, 2021. This doesn’t apply to in-custody defendants or other threats involving acts of violence.