Posted: Nov 20, 2020 2:51 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2020 2:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Thanksgiving may look different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but we can still celebrate if we do so safely.

Mike Moore, the Chief Operating Officer with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, encouraged you to be careful in large gatherings during the holiday. He said he was recently on a call with the Oklahoma Hospital Association, and they were doing what they could to predict how far the virus can get.

It was projected that coronavirus cases are on a steep slope up, but Moore said we still have time to do our part. Moore said wearing a mask, watching your distance, and washing your hands can go a long way in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

