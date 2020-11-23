Posted: Nov 23, 2020 9:53 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2020 10:03 AM

Tom Davis

"Dashing Through the Ville" is socially-distanced Scavenger Hunt from Nov. 28-Dec. 31 created by Leadership Bartlesville class 29 to support Youth and Family Services of Washington County. This event is free (donations welcome) and family-friendly.

Katie Wilson, Executive Director of Your and Family Services appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Monday to thank Leadership Bartlesville Class 29 and to talk about her agency.

Log on to https://www.facebook.com/dashingthroughtheville/ for more details

It is the mission of Youth and Family Services to serve youth (ages 5+), adults and families through a continuum of counseling, educational, residential and support services. Our Purpose is to help our clients function successfully personally, in relationships with others, and with others, and within the home, school, work and other social environments. This is done through interventions designed to strengthen the emotional, psychological and behavioral health of those we serve.

​Y&FS welcomes every person seeking help and provides integrated services and supports in a manner that demonstrates hospitality, respect and offers choices. Every door is a "Right Door"" in seeking services. Y&FS strives to consistently provide recovery oriented, culturally competent, trauma informed and co-occurring capable services.

Staff and Management of Y&FS are well aware that some consumers feel awkward about participating in any type of mental health or substance abuse program because of the potential stigma attached. Some believe that reliance on counseling type services suggest that "one can't take care of its own" or that someone must be a bad parent, trouble-maker or even "crazy". It is the practice of Y&FS to attempt to reduce such stigmatization through both the client's right to confidentiality and through community education that demystifies our services and helps to normalize the support needed by all families at one time or another.