Posted: Nov 23, 2020 10:32 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2020 10:52 AM

Evan Fahrbach

There were another 3,544 cases of COVID-19 reported statewide during today’s Situation Update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

15 more deaths were reported, with none locally.

Locally – there are now 280 active cases in Washington County, an increase of 89 from Friday.

In Nowata County there are 61 active cases, an increase of six from the weekend.

There are 235 active cases in Osage County, mostly flat from last week.

Hospitalizations stood at over 1,500 for the first time at last report from the OSDH on Friday